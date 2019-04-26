Celestica (CLS) PT Lowered to $8.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLS. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. 561,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,330. Celestica has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Celestica by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,977,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after buying an additional 83,417 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 22,173,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,165,000 after buying an additional 1,599,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,977,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after buying an additional 83,417 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

