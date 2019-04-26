CDW (CDW) Shares Sold by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,161 shares during the quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CDW by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in CDW by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in CDW by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,377,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Alesio sold 20,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $1,794,365.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,463 shares of company stock valued at $9,315,140. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05. CDW has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 74.63% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

