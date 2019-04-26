CDK Global Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

CDK Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CDK Global has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDK Global to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

CDK opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.72. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 135.00%. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

