Caterpillar (CAT) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.06-13.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.30. Caterpillar also updated its FY19 guidance to $11.75-12.75 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. OTR Global lowered shares of Caterpillar to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.39.

Caterpillar stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $161.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

