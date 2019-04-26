Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 159,217 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,891,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,669,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $371,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $238,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,540.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,660 shares of company stock worth $1,218,660. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRI stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.27. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

