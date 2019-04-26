Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carolina Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Carolina Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carolina Financial to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

CARO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. 73,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Carolina Financial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $806.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $43.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Leddy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President M. J. Huggins III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $179,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,573.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

CARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carolina Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

