CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Stock Price Down 9.3% Following Weak Earnings

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) shares were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 520,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 424,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.12 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share.
CRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.77.
About CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR)
CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.
