Capital Management Corp VA Has $566,000 Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4,042.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,179,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,388,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,143,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,222,000 after purchasing an additional 474,379 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,828,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,256,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,970,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $137,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Peacock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.14 per share, for a total transaction of $106,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of SF opened at $58.05 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

