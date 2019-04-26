Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $93,000 Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $846,691,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $360,022,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1,950.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 414,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,752,000 after acquiring an additional 394,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $104,551,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,199.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,472,000 after buying an additional 239,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $366.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $368.78. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.20). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.83, for a total transaction of $704,287.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Markley, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.09, for a total value of $350,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $19,544,909. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.18.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

