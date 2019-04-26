Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Receives GBX 274.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 274.43 ($3.59).

A number of research firms have commented on CAPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of LON:CAPC traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 241.30 ($3.15). 1,321,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 1 ($0.01) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, research analysts forecast that Capital & Counties Properties PLC will post 170.999998514888 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is -0.15%.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 8,650 shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £20,846.50 ($27,239.64).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

