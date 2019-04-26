Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “$8.00” Price Target for BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) received a $8.00 price target from Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.10% from the company’s current price.

BDSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 327,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,178. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 79.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $36,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,048,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,990. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 70,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,380,456 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.