Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dermira Inc (DERM)

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Dermira in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.53). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Dermira in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dermira from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.71 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dermira from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $611.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.45. Dermira has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.05. Dermira had a negative net margin of 523.25% and a negative return on equity of 309.23%.

In related news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DERM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Dermira by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dermira in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dermira by 48,273.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dermira in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Dermira in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

