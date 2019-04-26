Canopy Growth (CGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the marijuana producer’s stock.

CGC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. GMP Securities upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.85.

NYSE CGC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.18. 309,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,660,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.93 and a beta of 4.22. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.52). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 267.40%. The company had revenue of $62.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 183.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,423 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 48,835 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 243.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,144,694 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $201,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

