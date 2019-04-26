Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 870 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $164.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $165.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.3688 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Liberum Capital upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

