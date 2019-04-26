Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJK. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJK opened at $24.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

