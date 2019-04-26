Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,812,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 601,330 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

