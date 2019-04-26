Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 565 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,141,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,524,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,819,000 after purchasing an additional 44,457 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,475,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,447,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,231,000 after purchasing an additional 163,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,555.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,352,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,266,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,016 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 18,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,961,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,700 shares of company stock worth $2,711,552 and have sold 190,933 shares worth $20,796,254. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $113.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $389.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.05.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

