Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 12,116 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

FLRN stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

