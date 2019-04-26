Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$498.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$535.01 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.35 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.83.

CFW stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.21. The company had a trading volume of 174,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $529.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

