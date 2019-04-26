C J Advisory Inc Takes Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 535 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $69,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $247,675.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,115,212.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,313,437 shares of company stock valued at $123,498,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/c-j-advisory-inc-takes-position-in-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk.html.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.