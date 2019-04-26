Bytecent Trading Down 18.8% This Week (BYC)

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. Bytecent has a market capitalization of $134,136.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecent has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00043811 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000454 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000543 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Bytecent

Bytecent uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,363,370 coins. The official message board for Bytecent is byctalk.com . Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecent is bytecent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proof of Bytecent is an innovative earning system that employs captcha technology to limit network abuses while keeping the earning process tangible. POB requires workers to enter a human readable captcha code every sixty minutes to maintain the earning process without interruption. POB time can be extended without entering the captcha code by storing x amount of coins in the local wallet. For example, If 25 Bytecent are required to extend POB time for one hour, a worker will need a total of 575 Bytecent stored in his/her local wallet to extend POB time for a total of 24 hours. Bytecent utilized for POB can be used anytime and are not locked from being spent like with Proof of Stake coins. The number of coins required to extend POB time is based on numerous factors including current price, total volume, and demand. 1.POB renders botnets ineffective, while dramatically reducing the effectiveness of mining farms. 2.POB generates demand for Bytecent while keeping the available Bytecent in circulation low. 3.Workers are rewarded by storing more Bytecent in their local wallets. 4.Sell pressure from workers and merchant dumping is significantly reduced. 5.Fewer Bytecent are stored on exchanges and other centralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling Bytecent

Bytecent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecent using one of the exchanges listed above.

