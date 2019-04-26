Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,580 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 9.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.8% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 38.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 203,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after buying an additional 56,107 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lifted its stake in Illumina by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 42,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock traded down $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.52. 1,147,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,578. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.52 and a 52 week high of $372.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $90,779.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $280,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,148.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,911 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Leerink Swann upgraded Illumina to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.58.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

