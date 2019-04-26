Buckeye Partners, L.P. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share (BPL)

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) – US Capital Advisors issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Buckeye Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year.
Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Buckeye Partners stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Buckeye Partners has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 150,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 1,351.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Buckeye Partners Company Profile
Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.
