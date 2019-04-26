Buckeye Partners, L.P. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share (BPL)

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) – US Capital Advisors issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Buckeye Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded Buckeye Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Shares of Buckeye Partners stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Buckeye Partners has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 150,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 1,351.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

