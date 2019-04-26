BRP (DOO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

BRP (TSE:DOO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$47.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOO. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$63.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.38.

DOO stock opened at C$42.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.43. BRP has a 1 year low of C$32.36 and a 1 year high of C$74.67.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.96903937909658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

