Brokers Set Expectations for Eni SpA’s Q2 2019 Earnings (E)

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for ENI in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.52%.

E has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE:E opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ENI has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9357 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 154,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 40,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.