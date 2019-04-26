Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mastercard Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mastercard from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nomura boosted their price target on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.48.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $245.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $249.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $246.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14,925.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 71,077,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,701,899,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 673.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,132,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,720,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,493,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $1,993,158.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,124 shares in the company, valued at $949,386.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $664,195.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,930 shares of company stock valued at $30,323,319. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

