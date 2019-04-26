Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

BRO stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $32.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.7% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 456,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,824,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,093,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,689,000 after acquiring an additional 26,343 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 16.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 391,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 35,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 10,601 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $310,503.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

