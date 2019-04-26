Brokerages Set Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) PT at $22.25

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,048,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,524,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 326,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 115,944 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $124.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.