Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to announce $1.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 million to $2.05 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $12.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 million to $13.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.91 million, with estimates ranging from $24.84 million to $30.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Kindred Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Aegis assumed coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 83,433.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.39. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

