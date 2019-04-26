Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.18). Evolent Health posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.24. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

