Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stake Decreased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Broadcom by 26,295.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,950,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 11,904,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,192,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,591,815,000 after buying an additional 374,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,297,609,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,857,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,068,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.03.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 14,494 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.45, for a total transaction of $4,282,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total transaction of $5,825,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,919 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $311.82 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $322.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stake Decreased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/broadcom-inc-avgo-stake-decreased-by-schmidt-p-j-investment-management-inc.html.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.