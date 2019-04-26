Broadcom (AVGO) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.60.

Shares of AVGO opened at $311.82 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $322.45. The company has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total value of $5,825,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $2,761,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,919. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

