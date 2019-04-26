Broadcom (AVGO) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.60.
Shares of AVGO opened at $311.82 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $322.45. The company has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total value of $5,825,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $2,761,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,919. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
