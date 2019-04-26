Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Position Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Brinker International by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont bought 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EAT opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.14. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $790.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.19 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

