Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 4,841 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $511,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 46.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in RBC Bearings by 14,935.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $133.19 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $315,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,282,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 4,841 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/brinker-capital-inc-purchases-4841-shares-of-rbc-bearings-incorporated-roll.html.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.