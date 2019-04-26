Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 483.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 106.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,903,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,158,000 after buying an additional 7,175,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 253.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,199,000 after buying an additional 1,825,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,363,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after buying an additional 1,508,876 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 2,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,002,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 963,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $31.07.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.45 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

In related news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 10,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Dee sold 18,334 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $545,803.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,226. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

