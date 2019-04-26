Brighton Jones LLC Sells 2,607 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

