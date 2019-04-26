Brighton Jones LLC Has $974,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth approximately $12,084,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $9,132,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 482,771 shares of company stock worth $81,973,649. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,737. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.63 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

