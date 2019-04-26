Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Position Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,452,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,882,000 after acquiring an additional 264,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,452,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,882,000 after purchasing an additional 264,892 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,852,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,439,000 after purchasing an additional 576,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $62,021,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,431,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.64.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.11. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

