Brightcove (BCOV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.07)-(0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $45.5-46.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.53 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.02-0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,379. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $330.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brightcove stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,707 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Brightcove worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

