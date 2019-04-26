Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $15.65 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (CSX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,217,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,202,000 after purchasing an additional 365,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,884,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,702,000 after purchasing an additional 583,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,997.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of CSX to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

