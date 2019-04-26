Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,229 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 149.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enbridge by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,787,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,592,000 after purchasing an additional 472,660 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Enbridge stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

