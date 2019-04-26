Boston Scientific (BSX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% to $2.61-2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.54-1.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.72.

NYSE BSX opened at $37.06 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 64,223 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $2,622,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 15,225 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $608,238.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,352 shares of company stock worth $13,701,434. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

