Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

IEX:IBKR opened at $54.59 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

