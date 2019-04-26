Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $26.35 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises 1.6% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $26,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,602.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,565,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,511,969 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,077,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,086,000 after buying an additional 1,838,753 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,823,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,997,000 after buying an additional 1,456,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,908,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,980,000 after buying an additional 531,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $65.82 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -731.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.61.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

