Boston Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

ENSG stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $544.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 19,191 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $913,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

