Boston Advisors LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.47 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis acquired 2,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.67 per share, with a total value of $165,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,770.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Daily acquired 325 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325 shares in the company, valued at $26,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Boston Advisors LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/boston-advisors-llc-acquires-171-shares-of-southwest-gas-holdings-inc-swx.html.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.