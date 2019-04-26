Boenning Scattergood Reiterates “Hold” Rating for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 86.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

