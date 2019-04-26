BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $27.22 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,692 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,208 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $27,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 12,987.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,595,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,537,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 629.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,579,088 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $390,001,000 after buying an additional 3,951,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,425,463 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $376,918,000 after buying an additional 116,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $330,672,000 after buying an additional 453,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,687,383 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $295,618,000 after buying an additional 79,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $298,277.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $244,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.13.

Shares of XLNX opened at $115.86 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

