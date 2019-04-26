Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 42,509 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

In related news, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $647,422.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,578. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

