Blackstone Group LP to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (BX)

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Blackstone Group in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara expects that the asset manager will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 26,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $657,163.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 601,330 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,940. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 86,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,144,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,178 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

